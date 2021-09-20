Search

An FDA panel has backed limited use of COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

While we’re waiting for the official word on whether the FDA will authorize Pfizer’s booster shots, the pharma giant said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and likely to work in younger children.

Pfizer is now planning to ask for permission to use it in kids as young as 5.

Covid vaccine
COVID vaccine Reuters

The FDA’s expert panel backs COVID-19 booster shots for adults 65 and older and those at highest risk of severe disease

Black and white cutouts of Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik on a red background with coronavirus outlines, ivermectin tablets, and worm illustrations

2 fringe doctors created the myth that ivermectin is a ‘miracle cure’ for COVID-19 – whipping up false hope that could have deadly consequences

Moderna coronavirus vaccine trial college students transmission asymptomatic infection study
Olivia Parsons, 22, a neuroscience major at the University of Colorado Boulder, left, gets her first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Dr. Laird Wolfe. Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado


Moderna’s vaccine offers better protection against COVID-19 hospitalization than Pfizer or J&J, new CDC study finds

