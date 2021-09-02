Hello,
Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer, and today in healthcare news:
- Meet the 9 Bay Area biotechs VCs say are poised to take off’;
- Inside the psychedelics company that biotech investors are betting big on;
- What to know about past COVID-19 infections and your immunity.
If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @lydiaramsey125. Let’s get to it…
9 top Bay Area biotechs that VCs say are poised to take off in the next year
- Insider asked top venture capitalists to name biotech startups poised to take off in the next year.
- Here are the nine startups they named that are in and around San Francisco.
- They’re developing novel cancer treatments and pioneering ways to discover and manufacture medicines.
Meet the under-the-radar psychedelics company that drew big bets from some of biotech’s top investors and rocketed to a $US1 ($AU1) billion valuation
- GH Research is a psychedelics company that recently listed on the Nasdaq.
- Despite its big market value and experienced investors, not much is known about the firm.
- GH Research wants to come up with new options for treatment-resistant depression.
How to think about your immunity if you’re one of the nearly 39 million Americans who’ve had COVID-19
- A coronavirus infection doesn’t guarantee long-term immunity.
- Experts advise people who’ve had COVID-19 to get vaccinated.
- Still, natural immunity seems to provide stronger, more lasting protection than vaccines alone.
More stories we’re reading:
- Most US companies surveyed said they’re planning to require employees to get vaccinated by the end of the year (Insider)
- Apple is planning to put blood-pressure measuring tools and a thermometer in its watch (The Wall Street Journal)
- At least 6 conservative radio hosts and anti-mask advocates have died from COVID-19 after bashing the vaccines (Insider)
- Novartis and the UK have reached an agreement to cover the cholesterol drug Leqvio (FiercePharma)
– Lydia