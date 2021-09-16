Hello,

The FDA released documents Wednesday giving a look at Pfizer’s case for COVID-19 booster shots.

The data shows a third dose of Pfizer’s shot raised antibody levels with no major safety concerns.

An expert panel will make recommendations to the FDA on booster shots on Friday.

China’s biotech industry has surged in recent years following regulatory and stock-market changes.

These biotechs have opened US headquarters and received FDA approval for new cancer treatments.

They will “be global competitors, and there may be global implications,” a noted investor said.

A third dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine dramatically reduces the risk of infection and severe illness for older adults, a new study found.

A team of researchers in Israel published the findings Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Still, an expert urged caution on interpreting the findings, saying the study has major limitations.

