Walmart is reshuffling leaders in its healthcare business

- Two top execs on Walmart’s health team are changing roles;
- See the presentation women’s healthcare startup Tia used to raise $US100 ($AU136) million;
- Megan Hernbroth reviewed the Oura smart ring and couldn’t wait to take it off.
Walmart’s healthcare team is shaking up its leadership amid a slow rollout of health clinics
- Two top executives in Walmart’s healthcare business are moving into new roles amid an ongoing leadership shakeup.
- Executive Lori Flees is no longer chief operating officer of Walmart’s health and wellness division.
- Marcus Osborne, the former head of Walmart Health, is no longer overseeing the retail giant’s medical clinics.
See the 30-slide presentation a women’s healthcare startup used to raise $US100 ($AU136) million one year after losing all its revenue ‘overnight’ because of COVID-19
- The women’s healthcare startup Tia raised $US100 ($AU136) million in Series B funding on Tuesday.
- It now offers a hybrid virtual and in-person healthcare for women.
- See the 30-slide presentation Tia used to raise $US100 ($AU136) million in just three weeks.
I wore Oura’s smart ring for 2 weeks to track my sleep and temperature. Here’s why I couldn’t wait to ditch Silicon Valley’s favorite wearable.
- Oura’s CEO said his company’s ring was popular among employers bringing workers back to the office.
- After trying out a smart ring for two weeks, I don’t think that strategy will be effective.
- Even after I got used to it, its large size and sleep and fitness tracking left much to be desired.
