UnitedHealth is underpaying for vaccines

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Kid pfizer vaccine
Malikai McPherson, 16, receives Pfizer’s vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Melbourne, Florida on May 17, 2021. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Health-insurance giant UnitedHealthcare is paying doctors less than their costs to give COVID-19 vaccines to kids, and it could hinder efforts to end the pandemic

Cholesterol medicine


One key study highlights how cancer-drug prices continue to rise in the US – even if they don’t elsewhere

Thanksgiving travel test coronavirus 2020
Health care worker Elizabeth Cameros, right, administers a deep nasal coronavirus test to traveler Wade Hopkins at a COVID-19 testing station at LAX on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


The Mu coronavirus variant shares key similarities with Delta, but it doesn’t pose a greater threat

