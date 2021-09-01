Why One Medical bought Iora

Hello,

CEO Amir Dan Rubin One Medical

Primary care company One Medical completed its $US1.4 ($AU2) billion acquisition of Iora Health on Wednesday.

One Medical’s CEO and Iora’s founder shared their vision in an interview.

They’re building a primary-care company that treats patients from when they’re young to when they age into Medicare.

On Monday, independent experts to the CDC voted unanimously to recommend Pfizer’s vaccine to everyone over 16.

Their decision was data-driven, and factored in both the risks and benefits of vaccination.

They reviewed graphs and tables showing that, while vaccinated people can get mild infections, Pfizer’s vaccine does a great job keeping people alive and out of the hospital.

At-home coronavirus tests are in high demand amidst the Delta surge.

Most home kits are rapid antigen tests, which are quick and cheap but not as sensitive as PCR.

PCR testing is the current “gold standard,” which you can get delivered but it usually takes place in a lab.

