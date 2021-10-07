Search

Meet the drug industry’s newest ‘mega biotech’

Leah Rosenbaum

Brain
Transcranial Electrical Stimulation therapy uses electrodes to try to induce deep sleep Getty Images

A new startup created by one of biotech’s biggest VCs shows you either need to go big, or go home to treat brain disorders

Twin Health cofounder and CEO Jahangir Mohammed
cofounder and CEO Jahangir Mohammed. Twin Health

See the 14-slide presentation that convinced ICONIQ and Sequoia to lead a $US140 ($AU193) million investment in a startup focused on treating metabolic conditions

Computer with an Oscar virtual primary-care doctor on the screen
A patient visits with an virtual primary-care doctor. Oscar Health

Seeing a primary-care doctor online is getting easier, and health insurers say it’s saving money

