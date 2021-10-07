Meet the drug industry’s newest ‘mega biotech’

Hello,

Arch Venture Partners launched neuroscience startup Neumora on Thursday with $US500 ($AU688) million in capital

It’s part of the firm’s push to make big investments in overlooked parts of the drug industry

Neumora is the latest company to join the ranks of mega biotechs

Twin Health, a startup focused on metabolic conditions, raised $US140 ($AU193) million in funding on Wednesday.

ICONIQ led the round with Sequoia, which valued the company at $US740 ($AU1,018) million.

Twin Health uses a “digital twin” to treat metabolic conditions like obesity or diabetes.

Many insurers and telehealth companies launched virtual primary-care programs amid the pandemic.

Some say they’re starting to see promising results, like improved health outcomes and lower costs.

They’re betting that the future of primary care is virtual.

