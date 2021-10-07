Meet the drug industry’s newest ‘mega biotech’

Hello,
Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:
- Arch Venture Partners is launching a new neuroscience mega biotech;
- Twin Health raised $US140 ($AU193) million to treat metabolic conditions;
- Health insurers say that primary-care telehealth saves them money.
If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…
A new startup created by one of biotech’s biggest VCs shows you either need to go big, or go home to treat brain disorders
- Arch Venture Partners launched neuroscience startup Neumora on Thursday with $US500 ($AU688) million in capital
- It’s part of the firm’s push to make big investments in overlooked parts of the drug industry
- Neumora is the latest company to join the ranks of mega biotechs
See the 14-slide presentation that convinced ICONIQ and Sequoia to lead a $US140 ($AU193) million investment in a startup focused on treating metabolic conditions
- Twin Health, a startup focused on metabolic conditions, raised $US140 ($AU193) million in funding on Wednesday.
- ICONIQ led the round with Sequoia, which valued the company at $US740 ($AU1,018) million.
- Twin Health uses a “digital twin” to treat metabolic conditions like obesity or diabetes.
Seeing a primary-care doctor online is getting easier, and health insurers say it’s saving money
- Many insurers and telehealth companies launched virtual primary-care programs amid the pandemic.
- Some say they’re starting to see promising results, like improved health outcomes and lower costs.
- They’re betting that the future of primary care is virtual.
More stories we’re reading:
- The WHO recommends the world’s first malaria vaccine, saying the shots could ‘save tens of thousands of young lives each year’ (Insider)
- A Texas man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for posting a COVID-19 hoax (CNN)
- Fauci rails against ‘dark web people’ harassing his wife and daughters with violent threats (Insider)
- A new brain implant helped relieve symptoms in a patient with severe depression (STAT)
-Leah