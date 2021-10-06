Why so many drug companies are now RNA companies

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

Drug companies large and small are storming into RNA research.

The industry’s enthusiasm is driven by the stunning success of mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines.

The RNA trend raises a classic biotech question: Is this a boom or a bubble?

Read more now>>

Slope makes software and lab kits for clinical trials. It raised $US20 ($AU27) million in Series A funding.

It is the Silicon Valley VC firm NEA’s first investment in the booming clinical operations industry.

Slope hopes to automate processes that are inefficient for researchers running clinical trials.

See the pitch deck>>

A Deloitte survey found that patients were increasingly willing to seek health advice online.

Dermatologists are using social media to fight the misinformation people often find online.

Some dermatologists are opting to keep offering online visits as things reopen.

Check it out>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah