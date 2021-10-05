Inside the turmoil at Apple’s healthcare organization

Hello,

Apple, the most valuable company, has ambitions to create a lasting legacy in healthcare.

That goal has been held back by a string of departures and internal issues inside Apple Health.

Employees say the culture punishes those with concerns and leads to misrepresentation of progress.

A growing group of advocates is starting to shape what hospital software looks like.

They’re drawing support from patients eager to access and share their own medical records.

Some have pushed back, saying patients shouldn’t see sensitive information without medical guidance.

Scientists are developing all-in-one vaccines meant to protect against multiple coronaviruses.

These shots could be used as COVID-19 boosters and might prevent future virus pandemics, they say.

More than 20 groups are working on the shots, which need heavy funding and regulatory clearance.

