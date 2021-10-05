Inside the turmoil at Apple’s healthcare organization

Hello,
- Apple’s venture into healthcare is struggling with deep organizational issues;
- Patient advocates are banding together to reshape hospital software;
- Scientists are working to develop vaccines to protect against multiple coronaviruses.
Insiders in Apple’s healthcare organization say its leaders suppress concerns and mislead executives
- Apple, the most valuable company, has ambitions to create a lasting legacy in healthcare.
- That goal has been held back by a string of departures and internal issues inside Apple Health.
- Employees say the culture punishes those with concerns and leads to misrepresentation of progress.
Patients are banding together to take on software giants like Epic and reshape the future of healthcare
- A growing group of advocates is starting to shape what hospital software looks like.
- They’re drawing support from patients eager to access and share their own medical records.
- Some have pushed back, saying patients shouldn’t see sensitive information without medical guidance.
Scientists are searching for the ‘last booster you’ll ever need’ – a vaccine that protects against multiple coronaviruses
- Scientists are developing all-in-one vaccines meant to protect against multiple coronaviruses.
- These shots could be used as COVID-19 boosters and might prevent future virus pandemics, they say.
- More than 20 groups are working on the shots, which need heavy funding and regulatory clearance.
- The healthcare industry was already understaffed before vaccine mandates hit. As more workers quit, hundreds of hospital beds are lying empty. (Insider)
- New studies question whether COVID-19 is getting better at airborne transmission (New York Times)
- Activists and healthcare professionals are trying to stomp out anti-vaxx info online – but social media algorithms are working against them (Insider)
- Famed longevity researcher Aubrey de Grey faced a downfall after accusations of sexual harassment (STAT)
