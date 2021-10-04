Virtual primary-care startup Firefly is launching a health plan

Hello,
Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:
- Firefly Health has a new plan to transform health insurance for small businesses;
- Merck says its COVID-19 antiviral pill is effective and plans to ask the FDA for emergency authorization;
- A right-wing group duped patients out of millions for fake COVID-19 treatments.
If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…
How virtual primary-care startup Firefly Health wants to transform healthcare for small companies
- Digital health startup Firefly Health is launching a health plan for small companies.
- The plan is built around its virtual approach to providing primary, mental, and speciality care.
- Firefly is betting that its roots in care delivery will help it compete in the crowded health-plan market.
Merck says it’ll ask regulators to authorize the first antiviral pill designed to treat COVID-19 after a trial found it halved the risk of hospitalization or death
- Merck and Ridgeback say they’ll apply “as soon as possible” to get their COVID-19 pill authorized.
- The companies said the drug, molnupiravir, halved the risk of hospitalization or death in a trial.
- If given the OK, the drug would be the first authorized antiviral pill designed to treat COVID-19.
How a group with right-wing ties duped tens of thousands of Americans into buying COVID-19 drugs that don’t work
- America’s Frontline Doctors, a group with right-wing ties, has been promoting fake COVID-19 treatments.
- It has referred people to a telemedicine site to procure those treatments for a fee.
- Its patients may have spent $US6.7 ($AU9) million for medical advice and $US8.5 ($AU12) million for prescriptions, The Intercept reported.
More stories we’re reading:
- California will be the first state to require schoolchildren get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Newsom announces (Insider)
- Over a third of patients who get COVID-19 still have symptoms months later (NPR)
- I got a 3rd Moderna vaccine shot at CVS because I have cancer. I was worried about the side effects, but it was worth it. (Insider)
- It’s time to get better face masks – here’s why and how (Scientific American)
-Leah