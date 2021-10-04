Virtual primary-care startup Firefly is launching a health plan

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

Digital health startup Firefly Health is launching a health plan for small companies.

The plan is built around its virtual approach to providing primary, mental, and speciality care.

Firefly is betting that its roots in care delivery will help it compete in the crowded health-plan market.

Check it out>>

Merck and Ridgeback say they’ll apply “as soon as possible” to get their COVID-19 pill authorized.

The companies said the drug, molnupiravir, halved the risk of hospitalization or death in a trial.

If given the OK, the drug would be the first authorized antiviral pill designed to treat COVID-19.

Read the whole story>>

Dive in>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah