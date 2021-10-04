Search

Virtual primary-care startup Firefly is launching a health plan

Leah Rosenbaum

How virtual primary-care startup Firefly Health wants to transform healthcare for small companies

Capsules of molnupiravir, an antiviral drug developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics that could treat COVID-19
Molnupiravir is an experimental oral antiviral developed by and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics that could treat COVID-19 Merck

Merck says it’ll ask regulators to authorize the first antiviral pill designed to treat COVID-19 after a trial found it halved the risk of hospitalization or death

Ivermectin horse paste
The horse medicine is packaged in a bulky plunger, designed to force the paste into the horse’s mouth. Hollis Johnson/INSIDER

How a group with right-wing ties duped tens of thousands of Americans into buying COVID-19 drugs that don’t work

