The FDA’s expert panel backs Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines for younger kids

An FDA panel voted Tuesday in support of using Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in younger kids.

Five- to 11-year-old children could get the shot in early November, if the FDA and CDC sign off.

Pfizer is applying to use a lower-strength dose in this younger age group.

Alexis Borisy. EQRx

Alexis Borisy has helped launch more than a dozen biotechs, but EQRx might be his most ambitious.

Borisy told Insider why he’s now challenging the industry’s “great big party” of drug pricing.

EQRx plans to raise up to $US1.8 ($AU2) billion by going public through a SPAC before the end of 2021.

CVS Pharmacy, pharmacist counter, pick up consultation window. Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Employers are fed up with the secretive ways drug-industry middlemen drum up profits.

So one employer group created a pharmacy-benefit manager that promises a clear view into drug costs.

The new PBM will have to compete in an industry dominated by three massive companies.

