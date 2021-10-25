The FDA is set to review Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for kids 5- to 11-years old

Hello,

A study found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in kids.

The study, a Pfizer trial, found 91% efficacy for the jab among more than 2,200 kids ages 5 to 11.

The FDA is reviewing Pfizer’s application to offer its two-dose vaccine to kids in that age group.

Dan Mendelson had some reservations before joining JPMorgan’s new health venture.

Its previous joint health venture, Haven, shut down after three years of struggling to find focus.

Mendelson helped Morgan Health set up a governance system and venture fund to avoid Haven’s fate.

At least 652 people in 37 states caught salmonella linked to onions imported from part of Mexico.

In turn, the CDC told Americans to throw away any onions lacking a sticker or packaging.

The onions under scrutiny were last imported August 31 but could last three months in storage, the CDC said.

