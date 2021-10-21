Search

The FDA has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine boosters authorizations

Leah Rosenbaum

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

Japanese man receiving moderna vaccine
An employee (R) of Japan’s Suntory Holdings receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for Covid-19. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA just authorized booster shots of Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines and is letting users mix and match shots

Check it out>>

Best buy
Shoppers enter a Best Buy in New York. Associated Press/Bebeto Matthews

A top Best Buy healthcare executive laid out how the retailer wants to help doctors care for patients in their homes

Get the full story>>

GettyImages 1127255820
Zerigo makes a light-therapy device to treat skin conditions such as eczema. ipopba/Getty Images

See the 17-slide presentation that convinced Livongo’s Glen Tullman to invest in a dermatology treatment startup

See the slides now>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah

About the Author
Leah Rosenbaum