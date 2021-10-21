The FDA has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine boosters authorizations

Hello,
Insider Healthcare
- The FDA authorized booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines;
- Best Buy lays out its plan for entering the healthcare space;
- Dermatology startup Zerigo raised a $US34 ($AU45) million Series B round to treat skin conditions with UV light.
If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…
The FDA just authorized booster shots of Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines and is letting users mix and match shots
- The FDA authorized booster shots of the Moderna and J&J vaccines on Wednesday.
- The agency also authorized people to get different vaccine brand as a booster shot.
- J&J recipients can get a booster after two months. Moderna recipients should wait six months.
A top Best Buy healthcare executive laid out how the retailer wants to help doctors care for patients in their homes
- Best Buy, known for selling electronics, is pushing deeper into healthcare.
- Best Buy Health President Deborah DiSanzo laid out its strategy at the HLTH conference in Boston.
- The retailer wants to help doctors care for patients at home through a new acquisition.
See the 17-slide presentation that convinced Livongo’s Glen Tullman to invest in a dermatology treatment startup
- Zerigo is a dermatology startup that treats conditions like psoriasis and eczema.
- It raised $US43 ($AU57) million in Series B funding on Thursday led by Glen Tullman’s 7wireVentures.
- Its smart device uses UVB light therapy to treat chronic dermatological conditions.
-Leah