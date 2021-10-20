Search

Google lays out its next healthcare chapter

Leah Rosenbaum

Karen DeSalvo Google Health

Google’s health chief lays out the company’s next steps after shying away from a full healthcare business

Doctor in white coat looks off screen.

A key part of improving healthcare for underserved populations is meeting patients where they are – on the internet

Year 11 pupils get tested prior to returning to school next week at The Wey Valley Academy on September 03, 2021 in Weymouth, England.
Year 11 pupils get tested prior to returning to school next week at The Wey Valley Academy on September 03, 2021 in Weymouth, England. Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Scientists are closely tracking a new variant spreading in the UK that could be 10% more infectious than Delta

