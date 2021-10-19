Search

The FDA is reportedly planning to allow ‘mix-and-match’ booster shots

Leah Rosenbaum

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

Covid vaccine
A COVID-19 vaccine. Reuters


The FDA plans to allow people to ‘mix-and-match’ their COVID-19 booster shots, a new report says

Find out more>>

An Emergency Room nurse tends to a patient at the Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital on August 18, 2021 in Houston, Texas

Nurses say patients are getting more abusive, and simple questions can set them off

Get the full story>>

Empty rooms in a California hospital ICU.
In this Thursday, April 9, 2020, file photo, the Intensive Care unit at the St. Vincent Medical Center building in Los Angeles is viewed. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Thousands of California hospital workers strike over ‘critical staffing shortages’ at nearly a third of hospitals in the state

  • Thousands of healthcare workers in California have gone on strike or plan to strike, CalMatters reported.
  • They’re striking over burnout and continued staffing shortages fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • About a third of California hospitals reported “critical staffing shortages” to the federal government last week.

Dive in>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah

About the Author
Leah Rosenbaum