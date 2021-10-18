Search

We’re getting closer to a J&J booster shot

Leah Rosenbaum

Johnson & johnson vaccine
A vial of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen’s) Covid-19 vaccine. Eduardo Sanz/Europa Press via Getty Images

A Johnson & Johnson booster shot just got closer to reality, as the FDA’s expert panel unanimously supports an extra dose

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel attends a meeting with President Donald Trump in March 2020. Andrew Harnik/AP Images

Leaked memo: Moderna’s CEO responds to criticism that the $US135 ($AU182) billion biotech is prioritizing vaccine profits over helping poorer countries

The Quris AI team seated
launched with a $US9 ($AU12) million seed round. Quris

See the 15-slide presentation this AI company used to raise $US9 ($AU12) million for its approach to changing how we test the safety of drugs

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah

