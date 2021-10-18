We’re getting closer to a J&J booster shot

Hello,
- A booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is one step closer;
- A leaked memo from Moderna’s CEO defends their promises to wealthier nations;
- AI company Quris raised $US9 ($AU12) million to develop safer drugs.
A Johnson & Johnson booster shot just got closer to reality, as the FDA’s expert panel unanimously supports an extra dose
- After an afternoon of debate, an FDA panel voted Friday in favor of authorizing J&J’s COVID-19 booster shot.
- The FDA has the final say in reviewing J&J’s application to give an extra dose.
- A new study suggested Moderna’s or Pfizer’s vaccine also work as a booster for J&J recipients.
Leaked memo: Moderna’s CEO responds to criticism that the $US135 ($AU182) billion biotech is prioritizing vaccine profits over helping poorer countries
- In a memo Insider obtained, Moderna’s CEO rebuked criticism of its vaccine supply to poorer nations.
- The memo came after a US official, Dr. David Kessler, said he expected Moderna to “step up.”
- “We are now criticized for doing what we promised,” CEO Stéphane Bancel wrote to employees.
See the 15-slide presentation this AI company used to raise $US9 ($AU12) million for its approach to changing how we test the safety of drugs
- Quris is an AI startup that plans to revolutionize how drug safety is tested.
- It plans to have its first drug in clinical trials in 2022.
- Here’s the presentation Quris used to raise a $US9 ($AU12) million seed round.
More stories we’re reading:
- The most common side effects to expect after your Moderna booster: headache, fatigue, and pain at the injection site (Insider)
- Public health workers are increasingly being threatened for doing their jobs (High Country News)
- Credit Suisse has lost senior banker Sumit Khedekar to Citigroup, where he’s slated to lead its healthcare banking biz in the Americas (Insider)
- The FDA is reviewing a rare heart side effect in teens from the Moderna vaccine (The Wall Street Journal)
