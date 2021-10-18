We’re getting closer to a J&J booster shot

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

After an afternoon of debate, an FDA panel voted Friday in favor of authorizing J&J’s COVID-19 booster shot.

The FDA has the final say in reviewing J&J’s application to give an extra dose.

A new study suggested Moderna’s or Pfizer’s vaccine also work as a booster for J&J recipients.

Check it out>>

Get the full scoop>>

Quris is an AI startup that plans to revolutionize how drug safety is tested.

It plans to have its first drug in clinical trials in 2022.

Here’s the presentation Quris used to raise a $US9 ($AU12) million seed round.

See the slides now>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah