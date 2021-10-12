Hello,
- Here are the needle-free COVID-19 treatments undergoing testing right now;
- What you need to know about kids getting the Pfizer vaccine;
- AstraZenca’s new antibody drug is the first that’s shown to prevent and treat COVID-19.
The first-ever COVID-19 pill may be just weeks away. A handful of other pills, inhalers, and nasal sprays also show promise.
- Treating COVID-19 could be simpler soon, thanks to the next generation of treatments.
- These could come in the form of pills, nasal sprays, or inhalers.
- On Monday, Merck asked the FDA to authorize its antiviral pill, which would be the first COVID-19 treatment of its kind.
Kids ages 5-11 could start getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine next month. Here’s what to know and how to get your child a shot.
- Pfizer has formally asked the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use among kids ages 5 to 11.
- A doctor who helped run Pfizer’s vaccine trial told Insider he wants his kids to be “first in line.”
- Here are the answers to common questions parents might have about the vaccine.
AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 drug cuts the risk of severe disease in half. It’s the first antibody cocktail shown to both prevent and treat the disease in late-stage trials.
- AstraZeneca said its antibody drug cut the risk of severe COVID-19 in half in a late-stage study.
- The drug, called AZD7442, is a combination of two antibodies given as an injection.
- AstraZeneca said it’s the only drug of its kind shown to both prevent and treat COVID-19.
