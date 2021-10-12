Search

The needle-free COVID-19 treatments undergoing testing right now

Leah Rosenbaum

Pills supplements medicine
The first-ever COVID-19 pill may be just weeks away. A handful of other pills, inhalers, and nasal sprays also show promise.

Finley Martin, 14, gets a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the First Baptist Church of Pasadena Friday, May 14, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif.
Finley Martin, 14, gets a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the First Baptist Church of Pasadena Friday, May 14, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Kids ages 5-11 could start getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine next month. Here’s what to know and how to get your child a shot.

Dan Pelletier, a pharmacy technicinan specialist at Maine Medical Center, demonstrates the process of preparing anitibodies used to treat COVID19 patients.
Dan Pelletier, a pharmacy technician specialist at Maine Medical Center, demonstrates the process of preparing antibodies used to treat COVID19 patients. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 drug cuts the risk of severe disease in half. It’s the first antibody cocktail shown to both prevent and treat the disease in late-stage trials.

