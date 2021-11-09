Search

Inside the battle that’s brewing as psychedelic companies fight for patent rights

Leah Rosenbaum

Mushroom missiles launching into a document stamped with the word 'PATENTED', against a psychedelic orange, yellow, and pink background

A battle is brewing among psychedelics companies as they fight for investors, funding, and viable treatments. There’s billions on the line.

A kid getting covid vaccine
James Marshall, 5, pulls down his sleeve as his mother, Kristen, rear, looks on with her three-month-old daughter, Elizabeth, in a carriage after James received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 at a state-run site in Cranston, R.I. AP Photo/David Goldman

One chart shows the most common side effects for kids after each dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Ron Klain
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain during an appearance on ‘Meet the Press’ on November 7. NBC News/Meet the Press

White House chief of staff ‘confident’ Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be upheld after federal appeals court halted it

