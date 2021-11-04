Search

Inside a new $275 million fund for biotech startups

Leah Rosenbaum

Mission BioCapital cofounder Peter Parker.
Peter Parker, pictured, cofounded biotech investment firm in 2010 and the shared lab space company LabCentral three years later. Mission BioCapital

After seeing 380 biotechs come through their labs, this team raised $US275 ($AU370) million to fix gaps in the startup ecosystem

A headshot of John Lepore, GlaxoSmithKline's senior vice president, head of research
John Lepore, ‘s senior vice president, head of research GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline is resurrecting drugs with the help of 23andMe. The pharma giant is betting genetics will be key to its future.

A chlid's arm getting injected with pfizer's covid-19 vaccine
A six year old child receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine for 5-11 year old kids at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

One chart shows how well Pfizer’s lower-dose vaccine works to protect kids aged 5-11 from COVID

