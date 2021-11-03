Hello,
- Walmart has hired a new executive to lead its care organization;
- A startup wants to make it easier for doctors to spot and manage cognitive issues in older adults;
- The CDC voted to offer a low-dose Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to kids.
Walmart has hired a Louisiana health-system exec to lead its care organization as it expands its clinics and pushes into telehealth
- Walmart tapped David Carmouche to lead its omnichannel-care organization, it confirmed to Insider.
- Carmouche is an executive overseeing value-based care at Louisiana’s Ochsner Health.
- He joins Walmart’s health unit amid a leadership shake-up and as it stands up clinics in Florida.
Here is the 12-slide presentation two academics used to sell investors on their virtual cognitive-testing startup
- BrainCheck is a startup that can assess and manage cognitive impairment virtually.
- The Texas-based startup announced it had raised $US10 ($AU13) million in Series B funding Wednesday.
- The cofounder and CEO Yael Katz said the company wants to proactively manage conditions.
CDC advisors green-light Pfizer’s lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11
- An expert panel to the CDC voted Tuesday to offer a low-dose version of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5-11 in the US.
- The vaccine is the same product that adults and teens receive, but a smaller size.
- Doctors and nurses at the meeting stressed kids shouldn’t die from vaccine-preventable diseases, and parents should not wait to vaccinate them.
