Walmart has hired a new executive to lead its care organization

Leah Rosenbaum

Image
The Health team in Loganville, Georgia. Walmart

Walmart has hired a Louisiana health-system exec to lead its care organization as it expands its clinics and pushes into telehealth

Dementia

Here is the 12-slide presentation two academics used to sell investors on their virtual cognitive-testing startup

Bridgette Melo, 5, holds the hand of her father, Jim Melo, during her inoculation of one of two reduced 10 ug doses of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a trial at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina September 28, 2021 in a still image from video. Video taken September 28, 2021.
Bridgette Melo, 5, holds the hand of her father, Jim Melo, during her inoculation of one of two reduced 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a trial at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina on September 28. Shawn Rocco/Duke University/Handout via REUTERS

CDC advisors green-light Pfizer’s lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11

