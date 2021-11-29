Health system leaders shared what’s overhyped in healthcare

Hello,
Insider Healthcare
- We asked the leaders of billion-dollar healthcare systems what new technologies are overhyped;
- 5am Ventures is raising two new biotech funds;
- What we do — and don’t — know about the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Automation, telehealth and augmented reality: We asked leaders at billion-dollar health systems what tech is currently overhyped.
- Health systems are testing new tech to see what’s worth future investment.
- But some buzzy technologies aren’t likely to take off soon, leaders of billion-dollar systems tell us.
- Automation, augmented reality and even telehealth might be getting too much hype, they tell Insider.
Exclusive: One of biotech’s top investors, 5AM Ventures, is closing in on 2 new investment funds
- 5AM Ventures is raising $US750 ($AU1,053) million for two new funds for early- and late-stage investments.
- 5AM is one of the longest-running VCs focused on biotech and creates many of its own startups.
- Biotech VCs have been raising record amounts, but a top analyst says that could change in 2022.
The new coronavirus variant Omicron raises red flags among scientists — but there are more mysteries than answers about its public threat
- The WHO labeled a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, a “variant of concern” on Friday.
- The B.1.1.529 variant contains hallmarks of being more transmissible or dangerous than other strains.
- But scientists have just begun to examine Omicron’s threat, including its unfamiliar mutations.
