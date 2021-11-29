Health system leaders shared what’s overhyped in healthcare

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

Health systems are testing new tech to see what’s worth future investment.

But some buzzy technologies aren’t likely to take off soon, leaders of billion-dollar systems tell us.

Automation, augmented reality and even telehealth might be getting too much hype, they tell Insider.

Check it out>>

5AM Ventures is raising $US750 ($AU1,053) million for two new funds for early- and late-stage investments.

5AM is one of the longest-running VCs focused on biotech and creates many of its own startups.

Biotech VCs have been raising record amounts, but a top analyst says that could change in 2022.

Read more now>>

Dive in>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah