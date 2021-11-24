Inside Spring Health’s burnout culture

Hello,
- Workers at Spring Health say the founder contributed to a culture of panic and burnout;
- These are the 5 most common side-effects from the COVID-19 booster shots;
- A judge found that CVS, Walgreens and Walmart fueled the opioid epidemic.
April Koh built a $US2 ($AU3) billion mental-health startup by age 29. Current and former employees say she led a fast-paced culture that created panic and fear.
- April Koh started Spring Health at age 24 in her senior year at Yale after struggling with her own mental health.
- Some of Spring Health’s employees said they experienced a pressure-cooker environment in which they worked nonstop and under close scrutiny.
- The turnover has led Koh to pause and take stock while her company implements new initiatives meant to reduce burnout.
The 5 most common booster-shot side effects, according to 11,290 people in the US who’ve gotten boosters
- Booster shots are now being offered to all adults in the US.
- Side effects of third COVID-19 shots tend to be milder than the second, early CDC data showed.
- Fatigue, fever, and headaches are still common for a day or two after a booster.
CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart helped fuel the opioid crisis, jury finds
- A federal jury said three pharmacy chains are responsible for a role in the nation’s opioid crisis.
- CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart recklessly distributed pain pills in two Ohio counties, the jury said.
- The verdict could impact how governments approach trying to hold pharmacies accountable.
