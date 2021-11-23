There’s a new layer of drug-industry middlemen that could drive up costs for patients

Hello,
Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:
- Drug-industry middlemen have a new plan for drumming up profits — at the expense of patients;
- A gene editing pioneer is exploring new ways to treat Alzheimer’s disease;
- Major health systems share their top new tech projects.
If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…
Powerful drug-industry middlemen have quietly launched businesses to get better deals from drugmakers. It could drive up costs for patients.
- Powerful drug-industry middlemen have quietly reorganized the prescription-drug supply chain.
- They’ve set up group-purchasing organizations to get more leverage when negotiating with drugmakers.
- Industry insiders say these new entities will drive up costs for employers and patients.
As gene-editing moves mainstream, a pioneer in the field is testing whether it could prevent Alzheimer’s
- Scientist and biotech cofounder David Liu is one of the pioneers of drugs that can edit DNA.
- His lab is developing therapy that could prevent Alzheimer’s by installing a protective gene.
- Liu was named one of Insider’s 100 People Transforming Business in 2021.
We asked major health systems to share the promising tech projects they are testing at hospitals. Here are 8 that are taking off.
- Hospitals across the country are trying out new tech to make care more convenient and efficient.
- Leaders at eight large health systems gave us a look at the most innovative pilots they’re running.
- They’re seeing which projects are worth investing in down the line.
More stories we’re reading:
- Fauci says you don’t need to wear a mask for family gatherings this Thanksgiving – but only if everyone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (Insider)
- Black Americans are being disproportionately affected by medical debt from hospitals (Bloomberg)
- COVID-19 increases the risk of stillbirth for pregnant women — 65% of whom still aren’t vaccinated (Insider)
- A woman won a lawsuit against the doctors who lowered her husband’s pain medications (STAT)
-Leah