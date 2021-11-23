There’s a new layer of drug-industry middlemen that could drive up costs for patients

Hello,

Powerful drug-industry middlemen have quietly reorganized the prescription-drug supply chain.

They’ve set up group-purchasing organizations to get more leverage when negotiating with drugmakers.

Industry insiders say these new entities will drive up costs for employers and patients.

Scientist and biotech cofounder David Liu is one of the pioneers of drugs that can edit DNA.

His lab is developing therapy that could prevent Alzheimer’s by installing a protective gene.

Liu was named one of Insider’s 100 People Transforming Business in 2021.

Hospitals across the country are trying out new tech to make care more convenient and efficient.

Leaders at eight large health systems gave us a look at the most innovative pilots they’re running.

They’re seeing which projects are worth investing in down the line.

