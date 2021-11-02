Search

Inside UnitedHealth’s push to use its in-house doctors to lower costs and increase profits

Leah Rosenbaum

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group reports financial results Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
UnitedHealth Group Inc.’s campus in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Associated Press

The health-insurance giant UnitedHealth is sending more members to in-house doctors in a bid to lower costs and increase profits

A woman wearing a mask and blue scrubs gets a shot in a clinic.
Registered nurse Alix Zacharski, left, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot from Douglas Houghton, right, at Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

There’s no Delta-specific booster coming to save you – what we have is good enough

People hold their plaster patches after being administered doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Narathiwat Hospital compound in the southern province of Narathiwat on June 7, 2021, as mass vaccination rollouts begin in Thailand.
People hold their plaster patches after being administered doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine. MADAREE TOHLALA/AFP/Getty Images

A COVID-19 vaccine patch could produce a better immune response than an injection, an early study shows

