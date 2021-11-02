Inside UnitedHealth’s push to use its in-house doctors to lower costs and increase profits

Hello,

The biggest US health insurers have spent years pushing into care-delivery and pharmacies.

Now they want to lower their costs and increase profits by connecting these different businesses.

Most recently, UnitedHealth touted a new insurance plan that steers members to in-house doctors.

A COVID-19 vaccine patch produced a better immune response than an injection among mice.

The patch introduces the vaccine into the skin, where there are more immune cells than muscle.

The vaccine will be tested in humans in 2022, the study lead author said.

