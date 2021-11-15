Search

Why Moderna’s betting big on gene editing

Leah Rosenbaum

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

A scientist at Moderna works on research at the biotech's R&D hub in Norwood, Massachusetts
A scientist at Moderna works on research at the biotech’s R&D hub in Norwood, Massachusetts Franco Sacchi/Insider

The scientist who helped Moderna became a vaccine powerhouse told us why he thinks gene editing is the future for the $US91 ($AU124) billion biotech

Read more>>

Moderna vaccine
Moderna has soared over the last year on the back of its coronavirus vaccine. Radek Mica/Getty Images

2 states offer COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, bypassing CDC guidance

Dive in>>

People wearing masks queue in Austria
People waiting for a mass Covid-19 testing in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Dec 4, 2020. AP Photo/Ronald Zak

An Austrian province is preparing a COVID-19 lockdown for unvaccinated people only, saying the vaccinated shouldn’t have to ‘lose their freedom’

Get the full story>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah

About the Author
Leah Rosenbaum