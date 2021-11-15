Why Moderna’s betting big on gene editing

Hello,

The man who convinced Moderna to make vaccines is now steering the biotech into gene editing.

Eric Huang is the chief scientific officer of Moderna Genomics, a new unit in the $US91 ($AU124) billion company.

Huang is looking to strike deals with smaller biotechs while building up Moderna’s internal research.

California and Colorado are telling healthcare providers to offer COVID-19 boosters to all adults.

The guidance bypasses the CDC’s current restrictions on booster shots.

Public-health experts remain divided on whether boosters are necessary for everyone.

An Austrian province plans to do a lockdown only for unvaccinated people from Monday.

It means they can’t leave their homes except for essential reasons, like buying food and exercising.

Austria’s chancellor said “there should be no lockdown for the vaccinated out of solidarity for the unvaccinated.”

