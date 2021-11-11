Search

Big expectations, exits, and a rushed union are still testing the $14 billion Teladoc-Livongo merger one year in

Leah Rosenbaum

Livongo's IPO in July 2019.
‘s IPO in July 2019. Livongo

Teladoc acquired Livongo to recreate healthcare. A rushed union, a wave of senior exits, and sky-high expectations are testing the $US14 ($AU19) billion bet.

Read the Insider investigation>>

A woman wearing a mask and blue scrubs gets a shot in a clinic.
Registered nurse Alix Zacharski, left, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot from Douglas Houghton, right, at Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

An immunocompromised man had 4 shots of COVID-19 vaccine but still appears to have poor immunity

Dive in>>

Deer tick bites
Deer ticks can cause lyme disease if left untreated/ Photon Illustration/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

The US had a Lyme disease vaccine decades ago – but the CDC, lawsuits, and conspiracy theories derailed it

Read more>>

