The FDA has officially authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

The FDA has authorized the first coronavirus vaccine for younger children.

The agency OK’d Pfizer’s vaccine for use in 5- to 11-year-old kids.

The CDC will finish the review process when its advisory panel meets on November 2 and 3.

Samsung’s venture-capital division has been making a diverse series of digital-health investments.

Samsung hopes these investments will pave the way for more usage of its devices in healthcare.

Key areas for investment are health monitoring, wellness, and at-home testing and care.

Ginkgo Bioworks gathered health leaders to discuss Biosecurity and preventing pandemics Thursday.

Ex-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Ginkgo wanted him to attend in-person, while sick.

“It’s disappointing to see Ginkgo, which purports to be a healthcare company, not respect these basic public health ethos,” he said.

