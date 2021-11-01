Search

The FDA has officially authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

Leah Rosenbaum

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

Bridgette Melo, 5, holds the hand of her father, Jim Melo, during her inoculation of one of two reduced 10 ug doses of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a trial at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina September 28, 2021 in a still image from video. Video taken September 28, 2021.
Bridgette Melo, 5, holds the hand of her father, Jim Melo, during her inoculation of one of two reduced 10 microgram doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a trial at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina on September 28. Shawn Rocco/Duke University/Handout via REUTERS

The FDA just authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for kids 5-11 years old, opening a vaccination campaign to younger children

Check it out>>

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee in Seoul, South Korea. Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

While Amazon and Google are building digital-health operations, Samsung is aggressively adding to its healthcare investment portfolio

See the full story>>

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is seen on Zoom at a Ginkgo Bioworks event.
Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, right, is seen on Zoom at a Ginkgo Bioworks panel on biosecurity. Allison DeAngelis/Insider

Ginkgo Bioworks wanted to tout its COVID-19 testing business. But a top health official said the biotech isn’t respecting basic public health after it pushed him to attend an in-person event while sick.

Get an inside look>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah

About the Author
Leah Rosenbaum