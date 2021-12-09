Biotech’s top investors, ranked

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I'm healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

Insider analyzed more than 90 IPOs to find the top venture-capital firms that led biotech in 2021.

Arch, Novo Holdings, and Flagship Pioneering topped the list with more than $US1 ($AU1) billion in equity.

Several firms have already raised new funds and laid out investment plans for next year.

Included Health has hired firms to gear up for an IPO, four people told Insider.

In 2021, the health startups Grand Rounds Health and Doctor on Demand merged to form Included.

The company offers services such as mental-health care and specialty referrals.

The investor Sean Doolan is launching Virtue, his first solo fund, with $US31.25 ($AU44) million in funding.

Doolan previously invested in healthcare companies in his role at Global Founders Capital.

He told Insider the booming industry needed smaller and faster investors.

