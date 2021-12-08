Search

A top healthcare investor reveals the new way she’s backing startups

Leah Rosenbaum

Welcome to Insider Healthcare.

Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum.

Annie Lamont Top 100
Oak HC/FT’s Annie Lamont Hollis Johnson/Insider

A top VC who’s spent 3 decades investing in healthcare shares the new way she’s winning venture deals in a record-breaking market

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Fauci says Omicron variant is ‘almost certainly’ not more severe than Delta

Omicron airport
A health staff member prepares a COVID-19 test at Sydney International Airport on November 28, 2021. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Omicron may challenge protection from 2 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine more than other variants, early lab data suggests

