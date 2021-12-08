A top healthcare investor reveals the new way she’s backing startups

Hello,
- One of healthcare’s top investors, Annie Lamont of Oak HC/FT, shares how she stays competitive in a hot market;
- Dr. Fauci says the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely not more severe than Delta;
- But Omicron may pose a challenge to Pfizer’s vaccines, a new study shows.
A top VC who’s spent 3 decades investing in healthcare shares the new way she’s winning venture deals in a record-breaking market
- Annie Lamont, an Oak HC/FT cofounder, has been investing in healthcare companies for three decades.
- Lamont said that to compete with rising valuations, Oak has started creating companies.
- Incubating young companies can help Oak get more favorable terms in later funding rounds, she said.
Fauci says Omicron variant is ‘almost certainly’ not more severe than Delta
- Omicron is “almost certainly” not more severe than Delta, Dr. Anthony Fauci told AFP on Tuesday.
- Omicron could even result in milder disease than other variants, Fauci added.
- But scientists are still waiting on data to know how well antibodies hold up against the variant.
Omicron may challenge protection from 2 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine more than other variants, early lab data suggests
- Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may yield substantially fewer antibodies against the Omicron variant.
- The vaccine showed a 40-fold reduction in antibody levels in a study awaiting peer review.
- But Omicron didn’t evade vaccine protection completely. The shots may still protect severe disease.
