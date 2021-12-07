Search

COVID-19 cases are rising in the US again

Leah Rosenbaum

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

Member of the medical team holds up a used swab from a PCR test at Gatwick Airport on November 27, 2020 in London, England.
A medical team member holds up a used swab. Leon Neal/Getty Images

COVID-19 cases are back on the rise in the US, with more than 100,000 new cases per day

Read more>>

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 20, 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 20, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

Fauci says early data on the Omicron variant is ‘encouraging,’ but we don’t yet truly know how deadly it is

Check it out>>

South africa omicron testing
A healthcare worker conducts a COVID-19 test on a traveller at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

64 of 150 guests tested positive for Omicron after a high school lunch in Denmark, the latest in a string of spreading events

Dive in>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah

About the Author
Leah Rosenbaum