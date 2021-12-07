COVID-19 cases are rising in the US again

Hello,

New COVID-19 cases have reached their highest levels since October, according to the CDC.

The 7-day average rolling as of December 3 was reported at 106,132 new cases.

The spike in cases comes as the US continues to grapple with the Delta variant and is bracing for the newest Omicron variant’s spread.

Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that South Africa’s initial data on Omicron was “a bit encouraging.”

But he added that it was too early to determine whether the new variant was less deadly than Delta.

Boosters were “critical” for the US to handle both variants, Fauci said.

64 of 150 people tested positive for Omicron after a Christmas lunch, authorities told Insider.

More than 1,000 more were potentially exposed after the November 27 event, Danish officials said.

It is not yet clear how transmissible Omicron is or whether it causes more severe symptoms.

