Most Omicron cases have been mild so far, but experts say we still need more data

Most Omicron cases so far have been mild, but experts say it will take weeks to understand how severe the variant can be
- Most of the reported cases of COVID-19 associated with the Omicron variant have been mild so far.
- However, experts say it’s still too early to observe how the variant affects hospitalization rates and deaths globally.
- Most of the data we have comes from South Africa, a country with a younger and healthier population than the US.
Having severe COVID-19 doubled the chance of dying within a year in a new study — the risk was even higher for young people
- A new study tracked nearly 180 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Florida for up to a year.
- Adults with severe COVID-19 were twice as likely as uninfected people to die within a year.
- Persistent inflammation may continue to jeopardize patients’ health.
The labor shortage is reportedly creating longer COVID-19 vaccine wait times at CVS and Walgreens
- Patients in some states are waiting weeks to get a COVID vaccine at CVS and Walgreens, per WSJ.
- The Omicron variant and new vaccine rules for kids is creating higher demand for jabs.
- Retail pharmacies in states like Connecticut and Kentucky are facing staff shortages.
