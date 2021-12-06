Search

Most Omicron cases have been mild so far, but experts say we still need more data

Leah Rosenbaum

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

South africa omicron testing
A healthcare worker conducts a COVID-19 test on a traveller at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 28, 2021, Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Most Omicron cases so far have been mild, but experts say it will take weeks to understand how severe the variant can be

Read more>>

COVID recovery
A COVID-19 patient recovers at home in Brooklyn, New York on November 21, 2020. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images

Having severe COVID-19 doubled the chance of dying within a year in a new study — the risk was even higher for young people

Check it out>>

Flu shot elderly
Evelyn Adams receives a flu shot from Maria Bucio, a nurse practitioner, at a CVS pharmacy in Kendall, Florida, on September 2, 2009. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The labor shortage is reportedly creating longer COVID-19 vaccine wait times at CVS and Walgreens

Dive in>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah

About the Author
Leah Rosenbaum