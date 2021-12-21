Search

Why 2022 could be the most crucial year yet for gene editing

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer,Leah Rosenbaum

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. We’re healthcare editors Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer and Leah Rosenbaum. Today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

First off, a quick reminder that today is the last edition before the newsletter goes on hiatus.

While we won’t be in your inboxes every weekday during the hiatus, we do still want to keep you informed with the latest healthcare news.

Be sure to follow the healthcare team on Twitter at @HealthInsider, or email us at [email protected] and [email protected] if you have a tip or thought about what’s going on in the world of healthcare.

Insider will be in touch soon with some newsletter updates. For now:

A hand with surgical glove replacing a section of DNA with tweezers, surrounded by dollar signs

Why 2022 will be CRISPR’s most important year, according to more than 20 gene-editing experts

Dive in>>

A technician looks at a computer screen showing a brain scan.
Medical imaging service in a hospital in Savoie, France. A technician monitors a brain MRI scan session. BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

How a new hope for treating Alzheimer’s turned into one of the worst drug launches in history

Read more>>

CVS pharmacy
CVS pharmacy Johnny Louis/Getty Images

CVS Health’s next frontier is primary care. Here are 8 companies the $132 billion retail giant might buy or work with to get there faster.

Check it out>>

We’ll leave you with a few more great stories from this past month: 

– Lydia & Leah

About the Author
Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer,Leah Rosenbaum