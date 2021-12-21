Hello,
- We look at why 2022 could be the most crucial year yet for gene editing;
- How Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug turned into one of the worst pharmaceutical launches in history;
- 8 primary care companies that are prime targets for a CVS acquisition next year.
Why 2022 will be CRISPR’s most important year, according to more than 20 gene-editing experts
- 2022 is set to be an inflection point for gene editing as more biotechs start human testing.
- The technology holds the potential to cure certain genetic diseases.
- Insider talked with experts across the drug industry to learn how gene editing could evolve in 2022.
How a new hope for treating Alzheimer’s turned into one of the worst drug launches in history
- Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, was approved by the FDA in June after a roller-coaster review.
- Analysts thought the drug could make $50 million this year. Instead, it’s made $3.3 million.
- Physicians are skeptical, and the drug is the subject of multiple investigations and a new trial.
CVS Health’s next frontier is primary care. Here are 8 companies the $132 billion retail giant might buy or work with to get there faster.
- CVS Health has outlined plans to deliver primary care directly to patients.
- It’s mulling acquisitions and partnerships with clinic operators and management companies.
- Here are 8 companies that fit the bill for what CVS may want in a potential primary-care partner.
– Lydia & Leah