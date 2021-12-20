Meet the 34 startups investors say will take off in 2022

Hello,
- We asked top healthcare VCs which startups are poised to take off in 2022;
- Oracle is in talks to acquire medical-records giant Cerner;
- A phenomenon called exponential growth could explain why Omicron is skyrocketing;
34 healthcare and biotech startups that are set to take off in 2022, according to top investors
- We asked top healthcare and biotech investors to name the startups most likely to take off in 2022.
- The investors named startups they have invested in as well as ones with which they have no financial ties.
- The startups range in size from a handful to hundreds of employees, and span gene therapies to new virtual-care ideas.
Oracle is reportedly in talks to acquire a medical-records giant, challenging big tech rivals looking to healthcare for growth
- The software giant Oracle is reportedly in talks to acquire Cerner, a medical records company.
- That would dwarf some of the progress made by other big tech companies to expand in health.
- But investors and analysts were skeptical about how disruptive the deal could be.
Exponential growth may explain why Omicron cases are skyrocketing in parts of the US
- In pandemic terms, “exponential growth” means infections accelerate over time.
- In New York City, the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 doubled over three days.
- Exponential growth causes huge outbreaks in short time periods. But we know how to stop the virus from spreading.
