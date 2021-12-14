Meet the MIT professor who thinks he’s found biotech’s ‘holy grail’

Hello,
- A finance whiz thinks he may have solved biotech’s clinical trial problem;
- Take a look at the presentation a concierge emergency-care startup used to raise $US30 ($AU42) million;
- At least 75 lawmakers bought and sold COVID-related stocks during the pandemic.
More than 90% of drug trials fail every year. A finance expert wants to help pharma predict when it will happen.
- MIT’s Andrew Lo is known for studying Wall Street, but he’s turned his attention to biotech.
- He wants to predict which drugs will fail clinical trials so money and patients’ time can be saved.
- But experts say his tech needs more work and that getting it wrong may cause harm.
See the 14-slide presentation a members-only concierge emergency-care startup used to raise $US30 ($AU42) million in Series A funding
- Sollis Health is a membership-based concierge emergency-care startup in New York.
- It announced its Series A round led by Torch Capital and Denali Growth Partners on Tuesday.
- It wants to add more clinics in existing cities and open new offices in San Francisco next year.
As the pandemic raged, at least 75 lawmakers bought and sold stock in companies that make COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and tests
- At least 75 federal lawmakers held shares of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer in 2020.
- Lawmakers’ holding stock in these companies has prompted ethical concerns.
- Several other lawmakers traded shares of companies with a direct stake in the pandemic.
