Search

Meet the MIT professor who thinks he’s found biotech’s ‘holy grail’

Leah Rosenbaum

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

MIT Sloan School of Management professor Andrew Lo.
Andrew Lo studied financial models and behaviors for decades, before turning to the drug industry. Courtesy of MIT Sloan

More than 90% of drug trials fail every year. A finance expert wants to help pharma predict when it will happen.

Dive in>>

A Sollis member receives care at home from an emergency physician.
Sollis offers in-home visits to its members for an additional cost. Sollis Health

See the 14-slide presentation a members-only concierge emergency-care startup used to raise $US30 ($AU42) million in Series A funding

Read on>>

Rep. John Yarmuth, Rep. Carol Miller, Rep. Tom Malinowski and Rep. Marie Newman in front of Pfizer, Johnson&Johnson, and Moderna logos.

As the pandemic raged, at least 75 lawmakers bought and sold stock in companies that make COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and tests

Check it out>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah

About the Author
Leah Rosenbaum