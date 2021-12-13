Read the FDA report on the death of a woman who was taking a new Alzheimer’s drug, reigniting safety concerns

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

Insider got an FDA report about the death of a woman taking a new Alzheimer’s drug.

People taking the drug could have brain swelling or bleeding. Experts say it’s easy to miss the signs.

This could be a concern if Medicare begins reimbursing the drug for millions of people next year.

See the document>>

The CDC just shared the symptoms of the first 43 confirmed Omicron infections in the US.

Cough, fatigue, congestion, and a runny nose were the most commonly reported symptoms.

Europe has also had mild cases, but it’s too soon to act like Omicron is the common cold.

Read more>>

Lab studies found antibodies from vaccines bind less well to Omicron compared to previous variants.

These studies are done using blood samples, and some are estimates using similar viruses, not Omicron.

Most experts predict vaccines, particularly after boosters, will still offer protection against severe COVID-19.

Here’s what we know>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah