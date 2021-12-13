Read the FDA report on the death of a woman who was taking a new Alzheimer’s drug, reigniting safety concerns

Hello,
- We got access to the FDA case report about a woman who died while on a controversial Alzheimer’s treatment;
- The most common symptoms of Omicron include a cough and fatigue;
- We rounded up what we know about the Omicron variant and vaccines.
A woman died while taking a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, increasing concerns about its safety. Read the FDA report on what happened.
- Insider got an FDA report about the death of a woman taking a new Alzheimer’s drug.
- People taking the drug could have brain swelling or bleeding. Experts say it’s easy to miss the signs.
- This could be a concern if Medicare begins reimbursing the drug for millions of people next year.
The most common Omicron symptoms include cough, fatigue, and a runny nose, according to health officials in the US and Europe
- The CDC just shared the symptoms of the first 43 confirmed Omicron infections in the US.
- Cough, fatigue, congestion, and a runny nose were the most commonly reported symptoms.
- Europe has also had mild cases, but it’s too soon to act like Omicron is the common cold.
Here’s the data we have so far on the Omicron variant versus our vaccines — what scientists have found, and what remains unanswered
- Lab studies found antibodies from vaccines bind less well to Omicron compared to previous variants.
- These studies are done using blood samples, and some are estimates using similar viruses, not Omicron.
- Most experts predict vaccines, particularly after boosters, will still offer protection against severe COVID-19.
