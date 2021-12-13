Search

Read the FDA report on the death of a woman who was taking a new Alzheimer’s drug, reigniting safety concerns

A Biogen employee works in the company's lab
A Biogen employee works in the company’s lab. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A woman died while taking a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, increasing concerns about its safety. Read the FDA report on what happened.

See the document>>

Omnicron swab
A passenger who arrived from Italy administers a self-collected nasal swab. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The most common Omicron symptoms include cough, fatigue, and a runny nose, according to health officials in the US and Europe

Read more>>

A man holds up three fingers, and his filled out CDC vaccine card, after getting a booster shot.
Dr. Richard Schwartz celebrates after receiving his COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster on October 6, 2021. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Here’s the data we have so far on the Omicron variant versus our vaccines — what scientists have found, and what remains unanswered

Here’s what we know>>

