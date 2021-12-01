Search

The 2 factors that will determine if Omicron is a true threat, according to Pfizer’s top scientist

Leah Rosenbaum

A headshot of Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer's chief scientific officer
Mikael Dolsten, ‘s chief scientific officer Pfizer

Pfizer’s top scientist Mikael Dolsten tells us the 2 factors that will determine if Omicron is a true threat and shares Pfizer’s worst-case-scenario plan

An employee at the Afrigen biotechnology company and Vaccine Hub facility, works in a laboratory in Cape Town, on October 05, 2021.
A laboratory worker in Cape Town, South Africa, on October 5, 2021. Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Southern Africa is not a hotbed of variants — it’s just very good at sequencing and spotting them

Capsules of molnupiravir, an antiviral drug developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics that could treat COVID-19
Molnupiravir is an experimental oral antiviral developed by and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics that could treat COVID-19 Merck

An FDA expert panel narrowly supports the first COVID-19 pill but suggests restrictions on its use driven by safety concerns

