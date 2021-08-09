Search

3 ways Dollar General could upend the healthcare industry

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @lydiaramsey125. Let’s get to it…

An exterior shot of a Dollar General store

Dollar General hired a key health executive, but that’s just the start. Here are 3 ways the discount chain could upend the $US3.8 ($AU5) trillion healthcare industry.

Find out how>>

COVID symptoms


The 5 most common COVID-19 symptoms based on your vaccination status, in one chart

See the full chart>>

A map of the world shows the distribution of the Lambda variant, published on July 9
Lambda variant distribution around the world, as of July 9. Public Health England

The Lambda variant is dominating Peru, but experts say there’s no evidence it’s worse than Delta

Here’s what you need to know>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia