VCs are making a big bet on a neglected part of biotech

After decades of neglect, manufacturing has grown into an active investment space in biotech.

The pandemic exposed the importance of having production power on hand.

Increasingly complex technologies behind drugs are driving demand and leading to new startups.

Kensho Health

Kensho Health raised $US3.5 ($AU5) million in seed funding to help people find holistic healthcare providers.

Kensho’s software lets users search for and review acupuncturists, breath specialists, and others.

Rising coronavirus cases in the US have prompted a resurgence of pandemic-related stress.

Psychologists shared seven tips for managing this “covanxiety.”

Giving back to others and limiting news intake are helpful strategies, they said.

