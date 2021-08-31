Search

Meet Blackstone’s life-science dealmakers

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Headshots of Kiran Reddy, Nicholas Galakatos, and Brian Matesic, on a green background with science icons

Meet 5 Blackstone life-sciences dealmakers powering a $US4 ($AU5) billion investing spree in groundbreaking treatments

  • Blackstone has been ramping up life-sciences investing.
  • Its life sciences group raised $US4 ($AU5).6 billion for its first fund in 2020, the largest of its kind.

Insider spoke to the group’s head and four investors to hear how they think through deals>>

A woman smiling and sitting in a blue armchair holding an IUD to her left.
Tieesha Essex, a social service specialist and YouTuber in Georgia, said her provider wouldn’t take out her IUD unless she agreed to go on another form of contraception. YouTube/Tieesha Essex

Doctors are refusing to take out IUDs, so people are pulling them out at home – and posting how-to videos on TikTok and YouTube

Get the full story from Andréa Becker and Kathleen Broussard, who are sociology Ph.D. candidates studying at-home IUD removal>>

Theranos Elizabeth Holmes court
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves after a hearing at a federal court in San Jose, California, U.S., July 17, 2019. Reuters/Stephen Lam

Embattled Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is about to go on trial for fraud. Here’s everything you need to know.

Catch up here>>

