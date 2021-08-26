How clinical trial recruitment tech falls short

Hello, and welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m Mohana Ravindranath, and I cover digital health and the future of healthcare. Today in healthcare news:

Nurse Elizabeth Johnson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Melissa Mendez in Reading, Pennsylvania. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine boosted antibodies in a small study

Antibody levels were nine times higher after the second dose than after the original.

The company plans to meet with US health officials to discuss the possibility of administering the booster eight months after the first dose.

COVID-19 vaccines cards at the Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bern Township, Pennsylvania on January 29, 2021. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

The Biden administration will likely approve COVID-19 booster shots for fully vaccinated adults six months after they’re immunized, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The administration previously said it would call for boosters eight months people got their shots.

The move is based on data from vaccine manufacturers running on a six-month booster shot schedule.

Startups are raising millions to use sophisticated marketing and messaging tech to reach more racially and socioeconomically diverse patients.

Clinical trials generally underrepresent racial minorities, though COVID-19 vaccine development has highlighted the issue for major drug companies.

Equity experts say the tech likely won’t move the needle on the real issues keeping minorities out of clinical trials, including lack of access to health care.

