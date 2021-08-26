Search

How clinical trial recruitment tech falls short

Mohana Ravindranath
Pills 2 (2)

Hello, and welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m Mohana Ravindranath, and I cover digital health and the future of healthcare. Today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Send tips, gripes, comments and predictions for healthcare’s future to [email protected] or tweet @ravindranize. On to the news…

Johnson & johnson vaccine
Nurse Elizabeth Johnson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Melissa Mendez in Reading, Pennsylvania. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

J&J says a booster shot of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine raises antibody levels and could be given eight months after the first dose

Read more>>

Covid vaccine cards
COVID-19 vaccines cards at the Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bern Township, Pennsylvania on January 29, 2021. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

Report: The Biden administration is likely to recommend COVID-19 booster shots after six months instead of eight

Get the news>>

Clinical trial lab research drug medicine
Clinical trial lab research drug medicine Getty

Clinical trials have a diversity problem, but tech might not be the answer

Read the full story>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Mohana