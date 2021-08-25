Test your biotech pay chops with our 5-question quiz

Hello,
- Take our 5-question quiz about biotech billionaires and their paychecks;
- Doctors walk out over unvaccinated patients;
- Pfizer’s CEO predicts a vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant
The pandemic created a bunch of biotech billionaires. Take our 5-question quiz to see how well you know the pay trends shaping the drug industry.
- Insider has collected compensation data from nearly 200 publicly traded drug companies and biotechs.
- But how diverse are the CEO ranks? Is compensation actually tied to performance?
- Test your knowledge with these 5 simple questions.
75 doctors from South Florida hospitals staged a symbolic walkout to protest a surge in unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
- Doctors walked out of some Florida hospitals on Monday, according to local reports.
- They’re aiming to draw attention to a surge in unvaccinated patients with COVID-19.
- Florida hospitals are filling up, with just 51.6% of the state’s population fully vaccinated.
Pfizer CEO says a vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant ‘likely’ to emerge
- Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO, said it’s likely we’ll see a vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant.
- Pfizer can produce a vaccine targeting a new variant within three months of its discovery, he said.
- Higher rates of virus circulation create more opportunities for variants to emerge.
