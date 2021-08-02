Transmission among vaccinated people could raise the risk of a variant that can evade vaccines

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @lydiaramsey125. Let’s get to it…

The CDC says vaccinated people should mask up indoors again as cases of the Delta variant surge.

A study suggests that transmission among vaccinated people could lead to new variants that evade vaccines.

The virus is “just a few mutations potentially away” from evading vaccines, the CDC said.

Find out more>>

Delta will make breakthrough cases more common among immunocompromised people, a CDC document says.

The document says mRNA vaccines are far less effective at preventing hospitalizations among people with weakened immune systems.

US regulators may eventually recommend booster shots for immunocompromised people.

Here’s what you need to know>>

cofounder and CEO Saeju Jeong Noom

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia