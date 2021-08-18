Search

How smart-ring company Oura expanded its reach beyond Silicon Valley insiders

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Oura Sleep Tracking RIng

Oura’s smart ring has been a hit with Silicon Valley insiders. After the pandemic hit, companies looking for ways to aid nationwide reopening came flocking.

Primary care doctor

A top Anthem exec explains why the $92 billion health-insurance giant is betting on a different primary-care strategy than rivals UnitedHealth and Humana

Louisiana covid hospital
Clinicians work on intubating a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 10, 2021. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Louisiana is approaching a ‘major failure’ of its healthcare system as hospitals get dangerously close to capacity

More stories we’re reading:

