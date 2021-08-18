How smart-ring company Oura expanded its reach beyond Silicon Valley insiders

Hello,

Oura’s CEO said smart-ring sales have increased among companies buying them for employees.

Before the pandemic, Oura rings were mostly bought by individual customers.

He thinks the future of wearable technology could hinge on companies’ benefits strategies.

Health insurers have been pushing deeper into providing care directly to patients.

Anthem exec Bryony Winn broke down how the insurer partners with doctors and equips them with data.

Its approach differs from that of UnitedHealth and Humana, which have acquired and built clinics.

Clinicians work on intubating a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 10, 2021. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Hospitals are at least 70% full in all but one region in Louisiana.

Several regions have just a handful of ICU beds left amid the state’s dramatic COVID-19 surge.

State health officials warn of catastrophic outcomes, such as patients being denied critical care.

