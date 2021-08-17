VCs warn of a glut of cancer startups

Hello,

If you're new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @lydiaramsey125.

First, some overnight breaking news: The Biden administration has a plan to get vaccinated people a coronavirus booster shot about eight months after they got their second shot, The New York Times, AP, and Washington Post reported Monday night.

That could mean some people get boosters as soon as September.

A scientist lowers biological samples into a liquid nitrogen storage tank at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/Cancer Research UK

Cancer startups have been the drug industry’s darling, nabbing the majority of VC dollars in the last couple of years.

Now, investors from Perceptive Advisors, RTW Investments and venBio are seeing a ‘glut’ of companies.

In particular, there’s too much focus on therapies that are paired with blockbuster drugs like Keytruda, they told Insider.

Iceland proves that COVID-19 vaccines work, a leading US infectious-disease expert said.

Most new infections are among vaccinated people, but only a tiny number end up in the hospital.

The country has not recorded a COVID-19 death since May 25.

Health insurer Devoted Health is on track to exceed certain growth projections it laid out in 2019.

The upstart’s revenue and membership more than doubled in the first half of 2021.

But like its publicly traded rivals, Devoted’s losses deepened in the first six months of the year.

