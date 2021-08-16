Meet Insider’s 30 leaders under 40 transforming healthcare

Hello,

From left: Dr. Isaac Kinde, head of research and innovation and a co-founder of Thrive, Dr. Asima Ahmad, Carrot Fertility cofounder and chief medical officer, Harpreet Singh Rai, Oura CEO, and Deena Shakir, Lux Capital partner. Thrive; Carrot Fertility; Oura; Deena Shakir; Samantha Lee/Insider

A generation of leaders is transforming the healthcare industry.

They include doctors, scientists, execs, and founders who are improving how we keep people healthy.

Out of hundreds of nominations, Insider selected 30 leaders under 40 transforming healthcare.

Industry giant UnitedHealth Group is pushing into the direct-to-consumer healthcare market.

The company’s Optum business is selling generic drugs and virtual care to people who pay with cash.

The move brings new competition to digital-health upstarts such as Ro and Hims.

Thinking beyond COVID-19, Moderna is planning to get into the gene therapy and editing space.

CEO Stephane Bancel said he’d like to license in new enzymes to use in gene editing.

A full acquisition of a gene-editing company is unlikely, he said, because of the rich valuations.

