The CDC is urging coronavirus vaccines for pregnant people

- The CDC wants pregnant people to get the coronavirus vaccine urgently;
- More from our interview with CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, including a message for people who think the pandemic isn’t a big deal;
- Doctors share what it’s like inside Austin hospitals right now as they reach capacity.
The CDC is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated, saying it has ‘never been more urgent’
- The CDC said all pregnant people should be vaccinated as the Delta variant spreads.
- Pregnant people have low vaccine uptake rates, but a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.
- New evidence shows no safety risks among vaccinated pregnant people. Clinical trials are ongoing.
Think the pandemic isn’t a big deal? That the government is using it to gain power and control? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has a message for you
- Some Americans think the pandemic isn’t a big deal.
- They view mask rules and vaccines as ways the government is trying to control their lives.
- The CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, wants those Americans to have more chats with more people.
Read more from the interview>>
‘It’s like a bomb blew up’: Doctors in Texas grapple with treating COVID patients in hospitals where ICU beds are in the single digits
- The rise in cases in Texas has led hospitals to nearly reach full capacity.
- The new wave in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the Delta variant resulted in as little as six empty ICU beds in the city of Austin.
- Doctors working in the Texas capital told Insider about their experience working in hospitals overwhelmed with patients.
