The CDC is urging coronavirus vaccines for pregnant people

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

A masked pregnant woman holding her stomach
A pregnant woman wears a mask during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Associated Press

The CDC is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated, saying it has ‘never been more urgent’

Nurses protest against vaccine mandate
Protesters holding placards against mandatory vaccines in Pontiac, Michigan, on July 24, 2021 Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Think the pandemic isn’t a big deal? That the government is using it to gain power and control? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has a message for you

Texas hospital coronavirus
Medical staff push a stretcher with a deceased patient out of the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center on June 30, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

‘It’s like a bomb blew up’: Doctors in Texas grapple with treating COVID patients in hospitals where ICU beds are in the single digits

