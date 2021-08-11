CDC Director Rochelle Walensky talks to Insider about missing vaccination goals

Hello,

President Joe Biden wanted 70% of eligible Americans vaccinated by July 4.

It didn’t happen.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky blamed division and poor funding.

Telehealth startup Spora Health was founded in 2019 to provide better care to Black Americans.

It hopes to do this by training doctors to be culturally competent, CEO Dan Miller told Insider.

Some organizers are cancelling large events, like the New York Auto Show, as COVID-19 cases surge.

Some other venues are requiring proof of vaccination upon entry.

Public health experts said vaccine-only events are safer and provide an incentive to get shots.

