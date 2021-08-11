CDC Director Rochelle Walensky talks to Insider about missing vaccination goals

Hello,
- Interview: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on the US missing its goal to get 70% of the country vaccinated by July 4;
- Take a look at the presentation Spora Health used to raise $3 million;
- Why experts think vaccine mandates could keep events from getting called off.
America is missing vaccination goals, and Delta is raging, but it’s not because ‘anything particularly went wrong,’ CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says
- President Joe Biden wanted 70% of eligible Americans vaccinated by July 4.
- It didn’t happen.
- CDC Director Rochelle Walensky blamed division and poor funding.
See the pitch deck that Spora Health used to convince investors to bet $3 million on a new approach to telehealth
- Telehealth startup Spora Health was founded in 2019 to provide better care to Black Americans.
- It hopes to do this by training doctors to be culturally competent, CEO Dan Miller told Insider.
People are bracing for a wave of event cancellations due to the Delta variant. Vaccine mandates could keep organizers from calling everything off.
- Some organizers are cancelling large events, like the New York Auto Show, as COVID-19 cases surge.
- Some other venues are requiring proof of vaccination upon entry.
- Public health experts said vaccine-only events are safer and provide an incentive to get shots.
