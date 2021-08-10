Meet biotech’s new potential acquirers

Hello,
- We rounded up the biotechs most likely to usurp Big Pharma as major acquirers;
- Flagship Pioneering’s Noubar Afeyan walked us through the 4 steps he uses to create biotech companies;
- Indoor dining is out for health experts, who shared what they’re doing to stay safe as Delta spikes.
11 biotechs primed to make billion-dollar buys and usurp Big Pharma
- It’s been a quiet year for drug-industry mergers and acquisitions.
- Biotechs that used to be active acquirers have been bought by larger pharma players.
- Insiders say a new group of biotechs has war chests of cash and a desire to make deals.
Gigantic leaps, bad ideas, and bold bets: Venture legend Noubar Afeyan lays out the process he uses to create superstar biotechs like Moderna
- Noubar Afeyan, a cofounder of the coronavirus-vaccine maker Moderna, recently sat down with Insider.
- He shared the four steps used by his venture firm Flagship Pioneering to create companies.
- Flagship builds biotechs in its own labs, straddling the line between an incubator and a VC firm.
Find the rest of the conversation here>>
Health experts share what they’re doing to stay safe amid Delta’s threat: They’re still traveling but avoiding indoor dining
- Health experts are adjusting their behavior now that the Delta variant is driving up COVID-19 cases.
- While they’re fully vaccinated, experts say they’re wearing masks in all indoor settings.
- But they’re still traveling, seeing friends, and taking their kids on outdoor playdates.
More stories we’re reading:
- A growing number of ‘multi-vaxxers’ are getting unauthorized booster shots. Most are mixing and matching.(Insider)
- A WHO expert reveals her hesitations for COVID-19 booster shots (Stat News)
- Members of the US military will need to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting in September (Insider)
- Home-care tech startup Honor is buying one of the biggest home-care providers (Senior Housing News)
