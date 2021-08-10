Meet biotech’s new potential acquirers

Hello,

It’s been a quiet year for drug-industry mergers and acquisitions.

Biotechs that used to be active acquirers have been bought by larger pharma players.

Insiders say a new group of biotechs has war chests of cash and a desire to make deals.

Noubar Afeyan, a cofounder of the coronavirus-vaccine maker Moderna, recently sat down with Insider.

He shared the four steps used by his venture firm Flagship Pioneering to create companies.

Flagship builds biotechs in its own labs, straddling the line between an incubator and a VC firm.

Health experts are adjusting their behavior now that the Delta variant is driving up COVID-19 cases.

While they’re fully vaccinated, experts say they’re wearing masks in all indoor settings.

But they’re still traveling, seeing friends, and taking their kids on outdoor playdates.

