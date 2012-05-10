Facebook Insiders Say These Are The 10 Most Important People In Facebook History

Facebook used to be a collection of static user profiles.

To learn the latest about your friends, you had to go from profile to profile.

Then, in 2006, it introduce the News Feed, a flowing river of updates on your friends' activity.

The lead engineer behind this new product is named Andrew Bosworth. He goes by 'Boz.'

Boz also lead development of Facebook chat, video-calling, and email. Perhaps as importantly, Boz is responsible for recruiting many of Facebook's earliest engineers into the company.

He recently told the story on Quora:

In the fall of 2005, about a year after joining Microsoft out of college, I was sitting at my desk at work and got an instant message on AIM from Robin Reed who asked me if I wanted a job at Facebook. I expressed that I was pretty happy with my job at Microsoft and had just bought a house in the Seattle area. She promptly replied that within a couple of years at Facebook I could buy a dozen houses in the bay area. As a native of the bay area, I knew that was an absurd statement (time has proved me correct) but I figured I would take the free trip down to California to visit my family. I liked the Facebook product and I knew Mark from college (I had been his teaching fellow in CS182: Intro to Artificial Intelligence) so I figured the meeting would at least be interesting. I also looked a little more deeply into Facebook and I saw they had recently closed a large round of funding, so that gave me pause that this might be more serious than I had anticipated.

At our weekly SDWLTP (Sweet Dudes Who Love To Party) lunch at Red Robin in Redmond that Friday I shared that story with Dave Fetterman, Bob Trahan, Nick Shiftan, Dave Troiano, and a few other folks and we all had a good laugh at how ridiculous it would be to go work for Facebook. Within a week, most of those people had been contacted by Facebook in similar fashion. Fetterman scheduled his interview the same weekend as mine so we went down together and stayed with my parents and drank wine.

When I went to Facebook I met with Jeff Rothschild, Aditya Agarwal, Adam D'Angelo, and Mark Zuckerberg. I think Jeff was pretty impressed with my senior thesis research in distributed constraint satisfaction (he liked how applied my approach was) though he may have just been swayed by my veritas tattoo. I did pretty terribly on the puzzles Aditya gave me -- I didn't properly prepare for an interview since I didn't actually think I wanted the job -- but I muddled through eventually. I think my interview with Adam was probably the most important since it got more into the area they intended me to work in (AI) and I did pretty well. By the time I talked to Mark my opinion of the company had taken a pretty dramatic turn -- these were really smart people and had an ambitious vision for Facebook that was really exciting. I was particularly intrigued by the idea of applying some intelligence to content discovery.

When Fetterman got back to my parents' house I found he was similarly excited about the opportunity. For him it was the idea of creating a social platform that was extremely compelling. (To be honest, I don't think I really got that vision myself until he actually built it years later). Having had a second opinion that matched my own I pretty much resolved that if I could get a good offer I would take the job.

We flew back to Seattle and went directly to a party where we expressed to many folks who would later join Facebook our excitement about the vision. As detailed in the question linked to this one, one of those people was Charlie Cheever who sent an email saying he would interview at Facebook on the spot.

Ultimately, there were 5 of us who decided to join at about the same time: Me,Dave Fetterman, Bob Trahan, Charlie Cheever, and Dave Troiano, though the last would later decide not to join for personal reasons. Through a sequence of events I don't entirely recall I ended up negotiating the contracts for the entire group which gave me some pretty good leverage.

Somewhere in here there was a pretty awful recruiter working at Facebook who nearly spoiled the whole thing a number of times, but that person didn't last very long after our joining Facebook and relaying our stories. I just kept reaching out to Robin Reed to get what we needed so that kept us on track.

Dave Fetterman, Bob Trahan, and I joined on January 9th, 2006 (the same day as Mark Slee and Bob Read). Charlie Cheever joined about a month later and we quickly worked to recruit dozens more of our friends to the cause.