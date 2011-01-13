Insider: Yahoo Needs To Fire Another 5,000 People

Nicholas Carlson
We recently got audience with a big time ex-Yahoo.

We asked this exec if there was anyway to turn the thing around?

The exec told us: Sure, but CEO Carol Bartz will have to start by firing 5,000 more people.

(Yahoo fired hundreds just a month ago.)

Only then, says our insider, can big purple finally figure out which part of it’s business is actually growing, and build from there.

You agree?

